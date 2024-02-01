Declare state of emergency, Mr Davis

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Lawlessness continues to plague our nation. The year has just begun, the month of January is not finished and we are already at record breaking numbers as it relates to murders.

It is time the Prime Minister, under article 29 of the constitution, declares a state of emergency. We are in a serious crisis, and losing the war on crime.

The police force every year is increasing its numbers by enlisting new recruits and yet still it isn’t doing much to curb the murder rate.

The Minister of National Security seems to have run out of ideas, and in many ways seems incapable of giving the citizens of this country hope that crime and lawlessness will ever be stamped out.

I beg to question why isn’t the Davis administration capable of thinking out of the box and resorting to doing what could be in the best interests of the citizens?

Lawlessness committed with impunity has become a way of life and there appears to be no solution to bringing these human scourges under control.

Might it be that the declaration of a state emergency could be the relief the country requires?

A declared state of emergency should never be considered a permanent feature; its implementation should be short-term, but with clearly defined results calculated to restore peace and order.

There is no doubt that fear is visible in our country; in our homes, streets, and churches. Fear, violence and crime is everywhere. And we are no longer feeling safe in a place that has guaranteed us freedom, and the fundamental rights to live!

The message is clear, and it’s bold. The people no longer see the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) as a credible entity to protect them from crime and violence. Law and order, it seems, have irretrievably broken down.

The RBPF is constitutionally mandated to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the people of the country and their property, and enforce and uphold the law.

But we have lost confidence as a people in the very entity charged with carrying out this mandate.

Hence, there is no doubt and question that the Prime Minister needs to consider declaring a state of emergency for our country. To save it from being run to the ground by criminal syndicates.

Our country is in shambles. And has been taken over by lawless men whose aim is to destroy our very sense of peace, security and happiness all while undermining law and order.

We deserve the right to live peacefully, not always having to look over our shoulders or constantly in fear for our lives.

The declaration of the state of emergency may just give the country a fighting chance to reset and calm raging waters.

I urge the Prime Minister to do what is in the best interest of the Bahamian people. And what must be done, must be done now! This is a matter of urgency. Declare a state of emergency!

DR MATHEO SMITH

Nassau,

January 22, 2024.