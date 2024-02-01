‘DON’T GIVE CROOKS GOVT CONTRACTS’: Minnis says if he gave out names he would fear for life

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis urged his successor to commit not to give criminals government contracts, saying: “I cannot go into any more detail because my life would be in danger.”
Dr Minnis’ comment about what would endanger his life came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said such a commitment would only encourage criminal activity by taking financial means from people who would otherwise struggle to get employed.
Mr Davis recalled meeting inner city residents who were on bail for several years.
“They said Brave I had a construction job on Paradise Island,” he said in the House of Assembly yesterday. “Someone whisper to the employer, do you know who that is working for you? What happened? The fella, next week or so, he ain’ get the job no more. And this continue to happen. They are unemployable in the mainstream employment space.
“They said Brave, if I can’t get meaningful work, how do you expect me to survive? What do you think I could do to put food on the table? What you think I gon’ do to pay my children school fees or pay my light bill or pay my rent? What I gon’ do when my ma is sick and have to go to the hospital?”
Mr Davis said an initiative to help people on bail “put food on their table” and “take care of their children” until their case was heard kept “idle hands busy”.
“As you would’ve known growing up in the circumstances you suggest you grew up in, idle hands is what? The devil’s workshop,” he said.
Dr Minnis, however, countered that he was referring to large contracts given to major criminals.
“The prime minister knows we’re talking about apples versus grapes, two different things altogether,” he said. “Prime Minister knows that I’m referring to large contracts and I don’t want call any names cuz I may endanger myself and my family, but I would say, he knows I’m talking about Abaco, he knows I’m talking about Bozine Town, he knows I’m talking about Pinewood, he knows I’m talking about individuals who was extradited from the Dominican Republic and he knows I’m talking about individuals that served time.
“I can go on and on. He knows what I am talking about. I am not talking about the little man, the individual who still has a record that should have been expunged and as a result he has difficulty obtaining a job. I’m not talking about that. He knows exactly what I’m talking about, but I cannot go in any more detail because my life would be in danger.”
The back and forth came as parliamentarians debated a bill to amend the Bail Act.
Comments
JackArawak 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Apples vs grapes? What kind of drugs is Hubert on?
M0J0 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Lol he gatta be crazy in the mind, lol I assume because he gives the whites and elite the same opportunity, they are not gangsters, crooked and criminals.
bahamianson 6 hours ago
Racist comment, needs to be removed. And by the way, if you are going to hate "the whites", you have to hate "the blacks.
Bahamianbychoice 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
What universe is this fool living in...after BPL? How does he know these "names", is it because he has kept company with these "major criminals"? What a time....
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
A lot of the gangstas and crimelords are on the payroll of MPs ......... Cabinet Ministers included.
So, do not discount what Minnis is saying ......... Jomo Campbell stood on the HOA floor and admitted that just a few weeks ago.
Did the sitting PM ever explained why Toogie & Bobo invaded his home and robbed him and his wife years ago when he was DPM??????? .......... Both are dead now.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Are you using Toggie and Bibo euphemistically or are they the same fellas who was mix up with Nygard?
Bahamianbychoice 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
I agree that with your comment that many of the thugs are on the MP's payroll or somehow associated. However, don't throw rocks from a glass house.
TalRussell 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
'Twas as if --- Thee Mr. Minnis and his [still] seated as Long Island's House MP --- Had risen on the House floor --- [On steroids] --- No range of imagination, could've made up [the hangin' balls-sizes] of the two RedParty comrades. --- Yes?
M0J0 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Millionaires in charge of the feeding program and still couldn't help themselves and hand was in the cookie jar under Minnis. I am not racist just stating facts, you hardly see black Bahamians flourish under the FNM.
GodSpeed 27 minutes ago
There it is, Prime Ministers pretty much admitting the criminality they knowingly allow to happen. For a former Prime Minister to admit his life would be in danger for exposing the corruption afoot is incredible, quite incredible that he'd say it out loud and yet a profoundly sad moment in Bahamian history.
