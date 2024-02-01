FNM leaders expect to meet with police commissioner next week to address concerns of political use of officers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

LEADERS of the Free National Movement will meet with Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander next week to discuss their concern that political operatives are using officers to intimidate and harass party members.

FNM leader Michael Pintard said the two parties will also delve into other issues, including efforts to fight crime.

The planned discussions come after the FNM accused police of colluding with Progressive Liberal Party operatives as it investigates last year’s physical attack on FNM vice chairman Richard Johnson outside the party’s headquarters in November.

The FNM said officers visited the workplace of a senior FNM party officer on Monday and later his personal residence.

The FNM said before the man entered the police car, “social media operatives” associated with the PLP and others publicly said he “was currently in police custody,” suggesting they had insight into police operations or intentions. They also published the man’s image.

“Affixed to these widely circulated notes, was the emblem (crest) of the RBPF,” the FNM said. “The pre-emptive timing of the posting of these notes makes it obvious that information of the movement and activity of RBPF officers had to have been shared with political operatives. At no time has the RBPF disassociated itself from these notes.

“We do not consider this a coincidence, as it represents yet another example of a coordinated attempt at character assassination and political collusion between operatives of the PLP, other interested parties and a small group of officers of the RBPF.”

Mr Johnson was involved in a physical altercation outside the FNM’s headquarters on November 30. He publicly linked the attack to FNM leaders without evidence, prompting the leaders to file a defamation complaint with the police.