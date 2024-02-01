Housing crisis needs solving

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It has long been accepted that there is a severe affordable housing crisis here in the capital island of New Providence. This did not just pop up out of the proverbial blue but has been fueled by the apparent lazy, laid back modus operandi and non-innovative approach of our home grown urban designers and politicians, across the political chess board.

One does not have to be a rocket scientist or even half as smart as I am to come to the inescapable conclusion that over fifty percent (50%) of our roughly 400,000 strong Bahamian population reside here in New Providence... an island measuring some 21x7 square miles. Out of that thirty percent (30%) comprises what we refer to as Crown Land or the Well Fields. The rest is either privately owned or being occupied by squatters. In short the land availability on this island has long been maxed out and the costs of the same is beyond the financial reach of the average native/resident of New Providence.

As a capitalist to the core, I have never supported or espoused the state/government of the day being involved in home construction/I have no difficulty with the central government laying out subdivisions with all of the necessary infrastructure and simply selling residential lots at costs to qualified buyers, who would be strictly prohibited from hoarding such properties for speculative purposes. One fully serviced residential lot per individual or family.

These prospective buyers would then seek financing either through The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation or their private bankers for the actual construction of their well designed homes, which could be selected from an array of approved plans from the Ministry of Works, again, at basic costs. Proposed building contractors would be vetted by that Ministry and the Department of Physical Planning and bonded by reputable insurance companies. The days of individuals getting unapproved; unlicensed and 'friendly builders' are over.

The allotted land could be used as instant collateral to secure mortgage loans. There is enough Crown Land right here in New Providence, especially in the South Western areas to lay out at least 2,500 medium sized residential lots. I would want to see the allocation of such lots based solely on merit and financial capacity. This debilitating and discriminatory phenomenon whereby 'kisses go by favour; and/or who you know, must be shut down once and for all. It should not a matter if one is a supporter of the PLP or the FNM.

If the average residential lot could be available at less than B$40,000 even though it's market value would be in the B$100,000 range, buyers would have an automatic equity to lay on the proverbial table when they enter the mortgage company or bank doors. The central government would then have no financial burdens which would have to be borne or subsidised by the Bahamian taxpayers. This would be a win/win situation.

Ordinary Bahamians would be empowered to become proud home building contractors and their employees would be assured of a steady stream of work. The banks and lending institutions would be secured with tangible collateral and the automatic pride that comes with land/home ownership would translate into economic activity and generate substantial tax revenue into the Treasury. Private home ownership and construction would automatically accelerate. Building suppliers; landscapers; fencing; designers, interior decorators and, of course, furniture stores would all reap from a bountiful economic harvest.

I, again call on the Hon Philip 'Brave' Davis, KC, MP, the minister with responsibility for Crown Land to liberalise the granting/sale of such land throughout The Bahamas, but especially here in New Providence and the larger inhabited family islands, such as Abaco; Eleuthera' Exuma and, of course, my beloved Andros.

There are few things in life, apart from salvation itself, more important than home ownership. The staff at The Lands and Survey Department, may have been in place too long and may be entrenched in their paternalistic and parochial mind set. The PM needs to consider replacing; reassigning or retiring many of the 'old guard' up there. To God then, Who first provided housing for his creation, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

January 30, 2024.