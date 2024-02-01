Public complains of long lines and bad attitudes at Road Traffic Department

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
PATRONS of the Road Traffic Department criticised the long lines and slow service yesterday.
The Ministry of Energy and Transport noted the suspension of services at the Road Traffic Department’s Thomas A Robinson National Stadium location last week, leaving people to use the Carmichael Road and Fort Charlotte substations.
Some have since complained that the substations cannot handle the influx of people.
When The Tribune visited the Fort Charlotte location yesterday, many customers said they had been waiting for at least an hour. The parking lot and the facility’s outskirts were full, with many choosing to leave without getting served.
Franklyn Robinson had no complaints about the wait time, but complained about the conditions and attitudes of the staff.
“Well, in terms of the time movement, it’s okay, but you are encountering a very nasty attitude from the attendants,” he said yesterday.
“They are speaking to the public very harshly, and I don’t think it’s necessary considering everything else that the public has to deal with as it relates to the road traffic department and this chaos.”
“The Bahamian people have to now resort to this chaos, business in the yard. No bathroom facilities, nothing, it’s just horrible, it’s just disgusting, it’s demeaning to Bahamians, and it’s a reflection on the attitudes of these governments, that the Bahamian people are insignificant, they mean nothing.“
Yesterday, the department announced the reopening of the main office, which will be located in the Edwin “Smiley” Bastian Corporate Centre. The services at this location are limited but include driver’s licence collection, collection of plates, foreign driver’s licence transfer, examinations and gateway processing.
Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has urged the Davis administration to reopen the Road Traffic Department’s substations at Elizabeth Estates, South Beach, and Cable Beach.
bahamianson 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Another day at a government office. Did someone say something about a raise for piss poor service and bad attitudes? Wait, dis I say that out loud?
GodSpeed 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Don't wait until the last day in the month to handle your business. Should know better.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
The govt has been at this for let's say 40years? By now just like any business they should have figured out their customer ebb and flow cycle and adjusted processes to suit. A printer not working does not cut it as an excuse. A move to another location 2.5 years in does not cut it. 30 million dollars on digitization for this? Inexcusable. This is the result of bad design and coopting someonelses innovation and implementing it badly.
Add to this the police's decision to implement road blocks. Whose idea is this? It's a giant waste of time because the likelihood that someone couldnt get a drivers license printed, couldnt get a license plate couldnt get their car licensed has increased 1000 fold, meaning youre wasting your time checking non-issues and affecting every business in the country holding up all the workers.
Target the criminals. Stop corruption.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Is JoBeth Coleby up to the task or is she a victim of circumstances?
