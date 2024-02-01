Public complains of long lines and bad attitudes at Road Traffic Department

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PATRONS of the Road Traffic Department criticised the long lines and slow service yesterday.

The Ministry of Energy and Transport noted the suspension of services at the Road Traffic Department’s Thomas A Robinson National Stadium location last week, leaving people to use the Carmichael Road and Fort Charlotte substations.

Some have since complained that the substations cannot handle the influx of people.

When The Tribune visited the Fort Charlotte location yesterday, many customers said they had been waiting for at least an hour. The parking lot and the facility’s outskirts were full, with many choosing to leave without getting served.

Franklyn Robinson had no complaints about the wait time, but complained about the conditions and attitudes of the staff.

“Well, in terms of the time movement, it’s okay, but you are encountering a very nasty attitude from the attendants,” he said yesterday.

“They are speaking to the public very harshly, and I don’t think it’s necessary considering everything else that the public has to deal with as it relates to the road traffic department and this chaos.”

“The Bahamian people have to now resort to this chaos, business in the yard. No bathroom facilities, nothing, it’s just horrible, it’s just disgusting, it’s demeaning to Bahamians, and it’s a reflection on the attitudes of these governments, that the Bahamian people are insignificant, they mean nothing.“

Yesterday, the department announced the reopening of the main office, which will be located in the Edwin “Smiley” Bastian Corporate Centre. The services at this location are limited but include driver’s licence collection, collection of plates, foreign driver’s licence transfer, examinations and gateway processing.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has urged the Davis administration to reopen the Road Traffic Department’s substations at Elizabeth Estates, South Beach, and Cable Beach.