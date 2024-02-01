Tourism engaging Margaritaville at Sea to reverse GB ticket decision

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation said it is engaging Margaritaville at Sea to reverse its decision to no longer allow trips from Grand Bahama to Florida, calling the service essential to Grand Bahama residents.

The Tribune reported on Monday that the cruise line no longer offers the one-way tickets out of Grand Bahama or the one-way sailing out of West Palm Beach.

An agent said the two-night round trip from West Palm Beach is still working as normal.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson said the change was troubling.

He said the vessel is a shipping option for Bahamian passengers to ship furniture and other large items when they travel.

“This is a very unique way of travelling for Grand Bahamians. If this is discontinued, it would harm Grand Bahama’s economy as many businesses use this as a means of travel and shipping,” he said.

The FNM MP noted that the government provided marketing subsidies and other concessions to the cruise line.

“If this is still continuing, we question whether a change in the arrangement would breach their marketing agreement with the government,” he said.

“Further, we understand passengers originating from West Palm Beach will no longer be able to stay overnight at Grand Bahama hotels. If this continues, why can’t Bahamians purchase a one-way ticket? I am informed that if a Bahamian attempts to leave in Freeport, they will blacklist them and not sell another ticket.”

“We call upon the government to intervene immediately to protect the Grand Bahamian economy and way of travel and also protect against loss of our tourism product.”