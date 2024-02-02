BLTA wishes players success on their collegiate journey

WITH the collegiate tennis season about to heat up, the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) invites you to follow the Bahamians who will represent for their respective colleges.

“We pray God grant them health, safety and many strong performances on the collegiate circuit. The BLTA extends best wishes to the returning and new players in the collegiate tennis arena,” according to a press release.

Sydney Clarke - University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Blazers Elana Mackey - Mars Hill Lions Donte Armbrister - Hampton University Pirates Jacobi Bain - Xavier Gold Rush Kofi Bowe - Johnson C Smith Golden Bulls Anthony Burrows - University of Missouri - St. Louis (UMSL) Tritons Peyton Anderson - Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) Mustangs Genesis Missick - Liv- ingstone College Blue Bears Shay’Tonya Missick - Johnson C Smith Golden Bulls Michael Major Jr - Howard University Kaylee Kanuka - Seton Hill University

The BLTA wishes all the collegiate athletes great success on the courts and in the classrooms.