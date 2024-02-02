The Chinese Embassy to the The Bahamas hosted a Chinese Lunar New Year’s Celebration yesterday at the newly renovated British Colonial Hotel. The event, which showcased Chinese cuisine, cultural programs, and dances, was to mark the beginning of the “year of the dragon”.

Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt,” Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, Pia Glover-Rolle and other government officials were present for the festivities. Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli hailed the engagement between the two nations, while reaffirming the nations commitment to working together in future endeavours.

February 10 marks the beginning of the spring festival, through which various festivities will be held in its honour. Performances by The Bahamas National Children’s Choir and San Pedro School were a part of yesterday’s event, which ended with a lively Junkanoo Rush.