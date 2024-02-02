Jury finds Rodrigo Rolle guilty in murder of Janice Kessinger

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JURY found Rodrigo Rolle guilty of murdering an elderly American woman during a 2017 home invasion in Cat Island yesterday.

Rolle, 33, killed Janice Kessinger, 74, during a home invasion in Orange Creek, Cat Island, on September 29, 2017. Kessinger had been living on the island for 17 years. Rolle allegedly stole a 2006 Ford Explorer and a $500 safe containing a $5,000 Rolex belonging to Frank and Gabbi Wolf.

Rolle reportedly entered the deceased’s residence through a sliding door.

Once inside, he attacked the woman and strangled her to death with a chord.

He then wrapped the body in a red blanket and buried her body in a shallow grave at a beach in Port Royal.

Police later found the dead woman’s body with the same white chord still around her neck.

Marcelo “Scar” Hepburn testified that after the murder, Rolle asked for his help breaking into a safe stolen from the deceased’s residence. Rolle told Mr Hepburn that he needed the money inside the safe to run away because the island was “hot” with police.

Mr Hepburn said he later regretted helping Rolle break into the safe.

Rolle burnt the safe and its contents after finding only documents and a luxury watch inside.

Police also found the jeep stolen from the residence burnt.

During his initial arrest, Rolle attempted to escape police and cut his foot running away from them barefoot in his grandmother’s yard.

Throughout his trial, Rolle maintained his innocence. He also claimed he was the victim of police brutality while in custody.

After reviewing the evidence against him, a jury of nine persons found Rolle unanimously guilty of murder.

Rolle will return before Justice Gregory Hilton for a sentencing hearing on February 28.

Geoffrey Farquharson represented the defendant.

Eucal Bonamy and Janet Munnings served as prosecutors.