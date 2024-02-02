NPPPSSA basketball tournament for boys ends today

THE New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association will conclude its basketball tournament for boys today at 9 am at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

On Thursday, teams jockeyed for position to play in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals today.

Pool B had to be decided by the point differential after there was a three-way tie for second place behind Cleve- land Eneas. CW Sawyer defeated Yellow Elder 10-6; Sadie Curtis def. CW Sawyer 12-10 and Yellow Elder def. Sadie Curtis 9-3.

In the calculation of points, CW Sawyer accumulated a total of 20 points against 18 for two points. Yellow Elder had 15 points and gave up 13 for two points as well, while Sadie Curtis scored only eight points, but gave up 25 for a minus 15 points.

So while Cleveland Eneas emerged on top, CW Sawyer got second by winning also the head- to-head matchup against Yellow Elder. Sadie Curtis ended up in 4th place.

Here’s a look at the final pool standings going into today’s finale:

Pool A

1.Centreville 3-0

2.Sybil Strachan 2-1

3.Garvin Tynes 1-2

4.Carlton Francis 0-3

Pool B

1.Cleveland Eneas 3-0

2.C . W. Sawyer 1-2

3.Yellow Elder 1-2

4.Sadie Curtis 1-2

Pool C

1.Palmdale 4-0

2.E. P. Roberts 3-1

3.Claridge 2-2

4.Uriah McPhee 1-3

5.Ridgeland 0-4

Pool D

1.Sandilands 3-0

2.Eva Hilton 2-1

3.Thelma Gibson 1-2

4.Albury Sayles 0-3

The top two teams in each pool will clash to determine who goes on to play in the semifinals. The winners from the semifinals will play for the championship, while the two losers will meet for the third place consolation prize.