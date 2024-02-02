Police officer on motorcycle injured in traffic accident

Police are investigating after a police officer was injured in a traffic accident on Sumner Street, Nassau Village, on Friday morning.

According to preliminary investigations, the officer was riding north on a police motorcycle shortly before 9am, when a red Nissan Note reversed from a yard on the western side of the street and collided with the motorcycle.

The officer received serious injuries to his facial region, right arm and lower extremities. He was promptly taken to the hospital by emergency medical services, where his condition is stable.

Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of the driver of the car, who abandoned his vehicle at the scene and left the area on foot.

Investigations are ongoing.