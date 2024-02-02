Real estate companies honour top producers

TWO affiliated Bahamian real estate firms have honoured their top producers for 2023.

Condo Vikings and Jolie Luxury Homes, in a statement, named Lazar Delorenzo Charlton, as the top performing sales agent in overall sales volume across both brands.

He said: “As robust as the real estate market is currently, I’m incredibly grateful to have a very supportive broker and team to encourage and empower me to be successful in a very competitive industry. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow as a real estate advisor in all facets of the market and provide excel- lent service to our clients.”

Other honorees included Linnea Chisholm, recognised for her commitment and = service to clients, and Geré Stubbs rookie of the year, who was recognised for his outstanding and peformance as a newcomer in the industry.

Gustaf Hernqvist, the brands’ president and broker, said: “I’m immensely proud of every single member of my team. The hard work, solidarity and trailblazing that Lazar, Linnea and Geré have shown last year is an indicator of how well they all work not only as individual agents but as a team to ensure the continued growth of our company and the real estate industry at large.

“Every member of our team is dedicated to providing knowledgeable and elite service, and I have no doubt that this year will be another record breaking one for both brands.”