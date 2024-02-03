Man found shot dead in car

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a car in the Yamacraw Beach Estates area on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 11am, police were notified of gunshots in the area.

On arrival at the scene, they found a black Honda vehicle with damage from gunshots and the driver inside with multiple gunshot injuries.

EMS personnel at the scene determined he showed no vital signs of life.

Police are searching for a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle with three to four male occupants believed to be armed with high-powered weapons who are responsible for the shooting.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was known to police and being monitored for a firearm possession charge.