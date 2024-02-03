Police investigate apparent drowning incident

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding an apparent drowning incident that claimed the life of a man on Friday.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 7pm, the victim was fishing at the rear of Arawak Cay on a barge when he reportedly fell into the water and became trapped between the sea wall and the barge.

Crew members on a nearby vessel, utilising a crane, were able to steady the barge and get the victim out of the water.

Emergency medical technicians responded, examined the victim and determined that he showed no vital signs of life. Investigations continue.