Shooting incident leads to car and motorcycle collisions

Police are questioning a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident on Friday in the area of a business establishment off Marathon Road.

According to reports, at around 4pm, the occupants of a small Japanese model vehicle discharged multiple gunshots into a grey Honda vehicle, resulting in the 24-year-old man driving being shot in the upper torso. The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a white vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man, which subsequently crashed into a motorcycle which was being operated by a 17-year-old male.

The 52-year-old and the 17-year-old sustained injuries and were transported by EMS to the hospital. The 52-year-old was treated and discharged.

The 24-year-old driver was also treated and discharged. Police investigations are ongoing.