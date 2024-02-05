‘Devoted father’ one of two men murdered on weekend

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A DEVOTED father was killed yesterday morning in what his sister said was a case of the wrong person being shot.

It was one of two murders over the weekend and several shooting incidents – before a man was shot on Monday morning, bringing the murder tally for the year to 24.

Clearance Butler, 28, was gunned down in Nassau Village shortly before 7am yesterday. Police said Mr Butler had recently arrived at his residence when three armed men approached him.

In an attempt to evade, he drove a short distance but later collided with the fence of a nearby residence.

Alexandria Butler-Frazier, the sister of the deceased, said her brother had a three-year-old son.

“He was hard working and driven to make sure his son had the best,” she said.

“His company literally consisted of his cousin and friends from when he was a child. He only worked and came home to his son.

“Anywhere you see him, you see him with his son. He wasn’t known to the police because he wasn’t about that street life. His son was his number one priority.”

“I have so many memories with him, but I would say us growing up together, shooting marbles in the yard together.”

She said her brother never expressed belief that he was in danger, adding that he loved his son too much to ever put him in harm’s way.

“I love him and only wanted the best for him. I would hold him one last time.

Yesterday afternoon, police also reported a shooting incident in the area of Yellow Elder Gardens. The condition of the victim remains unknown.

On Saturday, a brazen daylight shooting in the area of St Andrew’s Beach Estates claimed the life of a man who was electronically monitored for a firearm possession charge.

There was a double shooting in Quarry Mission Road, off Nassau Street around 7.30pm that day.

Reports indicate that two men fired gunshots in the direction of two men standing outside a residence. The 33-year-old remains in critical condition and the 19-year-old remains stable.

On Friday, there was a shooting incident around 4pm in the area of a business establishment off Marathon Road, which resulted in a three-car collision. All victims are in stable condition.