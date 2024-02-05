EDITORIAL: Do not turn a blind eye to those struggling

THERE is a problem that besets many in our nation that we sadly too often turn a blind eye to – the issue of homelessness.

Last summer, The Tribune spotlighted the problem faced by people living on the street during the height of one of last year’s heatwaves.

One street vendor talked of seeing people faint in the street from the heat, including one homeless man on Mackey Street.

A homeless man often seen at the intersection of Shirley and Mackey Streets said he was “being oppressed” but that he could not give in to the heat as he fought daily for basic necessities.

Last week, two discussions called the issue to mind. One Tribune staff member spoke of how to his knowledge there is a substantial hidden problem with homelessness in Grand Bahama – often masked because people find it hard to say that they are in need.

And in another instance last week, a homeless man called in to The Tribune to ask for help because he felt he had nowhere else to turn.

We will not share his name here but his story seems to have come about in the kind of way that could affect so many of us. He had left one job for another that was promised, but when that fell through, the money ran out and with it went the rental property where he was staying. Worse, his belongings were locked inside and a trip with police to try to retrieve them ended up with him being arrested for being disorderly. He acknowledged as much when speaking to The Tribune, and as much in the court, where he was given community service.

However, he was at his wit’s end when he reached The Tribune. He had been living homeless for days, had not been able to wash or change, and talked of his worry about a court date to review whether he had fulfilled the terms of his community service as being homeless and with no telephone, he was not sure how he could carry out what was required.

It is a trap that catches too many – that way lies a prison sentence, and once you have been in prison, it is harder to convince would-be employers to take a chance on you.

The Tribune of course started to reach out to various agencies for help. And, thanks to so many, that help was found.

Mrs Hanchell at Great Commission Ministries gave a host of useful information about places that might be able to offer some help – be it a hot shower or a roof over the head.

Terry Miller at the Bahamas Association of Social Health went above and beyond to try to find some support for the gentleman.

Derek Fox at Team Challenge worked hard to try to find a space where the gentleman might be able to sleep.

There was help too from the likes of The Haven and Mt Olive Baptist Church.

And Minister of Labour Pia Glover-Rolle was outstanding in providing contacts at Social Services and the Ministry of Labour for support.

In the end, in the short-term, the man gained the temporary help he needed – for now. But as the day showed, there are many places that want to help, but perhaps do not have the room. The resources do not match the need that is present all too often.

Many churches are doing their part – the lines outside Great Commission are testament to that.

The work of groups such as the Salvation Army is vital, as well as the other organisations mentioned above.

There are good public servants who will do what they can to support with what they have available.

When the gentleman arrived at The Tribune, he felt hopeless. By the end of the day, those organisations and individuals had given him the hope he had lost.

Remember that as we see people struggling, battling through homelessness and other issues. We must not turn a blind eye to them – and they must not feel as if they would be shamed if they asked for the help they need.

So many of our people are close to such a situation – a bad month can be enough to tip someone over if they do not have a safety net. We must be that safety net for those who fall. It is the Christian thing to do – and it should be the Bahamian thing to do.