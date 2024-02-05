Gardiner is back

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

It was a comeback for the ages for Bahamian reigning Olympic 400 metre champion Steven Gardiner over the weekend at the South Carolina Invitational at the University of South Carolina. The 28-year-old Abaconian ran a world-leading time of 31.78 seconds to win the men’s 300 metres, well ahead of American Matthew Boling (32.58) and British World Championship silver medallist Matthew Hudson- Smith (33.82).

In the process Gardiner, who has not competed since suffering an injury in the semifinals of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, posted the second fastest ever indoors, following only his world’s best of 31.56 he did at the same venue in 2022.

“I feel pretty good about it. I know last season ended in a bit of a struggle for me in the semifinals (at the World Championships), so I put it behind me and we’re not going to let this one (Olympics) get away from me.

“Everything is in the right order for me health-wise and so I’m just monitoring my training and making sure we’re healthy before we do anything this season.”

While he admitted that he didn’t have the fall base that he wanted, he came close to eclipsing his previous best. He noted that had he not have to make a few trips to Germany to get his medical check-ups, he would have been in a much better position.

“My coach (American Gary Evans) didn’t start me off with a full fall base, but I started training with the sprinters’ group and I felt strong in the race,” he said.

“I felt pretty strong out there in my first race back since August, so I felt it was a pretty good race. It just motivates me to continue my training.”

This is the only meet he will compete in during the indoor season as he bypasses the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, March 1-3, but he noted that he will be coming home for the World Relays at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium from May 4-5. “I am running the mixed medley and I know we can go out there and win the gold with me, Shaunae (Miller-Uibo), Anthonique (Strachan) and Alonzo (Russell). We can do it,” said Gardiner, who also intends to run on the men’s 4 x 400m relay team.

Gardiner, whose goal is to get back on the podium at the Olympics, said his performance over the weekend was just a tip of the iceberg as he prepares to defend his title at the Olympics in Paris, France, in August.

Here’s a view of the performances from athletes elsewhere over the weekend:

Charlton third

At the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston, national record holder Devynne Charlton placed third in the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.76.

American Tia Jones clocked a world leading and personal best of 7.72 for a meet record of 7.72.

World outdoor record holder Tobi Amusan was second in 7.75 for a Nigerian national record.

Cartwright’s double feat

At the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, Denisha Cartwright posted a double victory as the Minnesota State senior captured the women’s 200m in 24.02 and the 60m hurdles in 8.12 after posting the fastest qualifying time of 8.20.

Robyn Rolle-Curry, also competing for Minnesota State, but as a junior, was second in the women’s 400m in a personal best of 54.67, surpassing her previous lifetime of 55.57.

Valcourt second

At the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Tennessee’s Javonya Valcourt took second place in the women’s invitational 400m in a time of 52.75.

The winning time was 52.62 by NaAsha Robinson, who competed unattached.