Pintard says he and Police Commissioner have ‘cleared the air’

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he and Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander have “cleared the air” on various concerns, including how police investigated last year’s attack on Richard Johnson, the party’s chairman.

Mr Pintard met Mr Fernander last week Thursday.

“We had a wonderful meeting with the commissioner of police and his senior staff members,” Mr Pintard said.

“He was able to brief us on the progress they are making on a number of investigations. He also raised the issue of the ankle monitor and expressed the concerns that he and his team have with respect to it.

“We also had an opportunity to clear the air about some of the concerns that we had and we are looking forward to working with him and his team.

“We have expressed our interest in a close working relationship. We have confidence in our police force, and we fully expect that they are going to get full cooperation from different stakeholders, including the Free National Movement.”

Last week, the FNM accused police of colluding with operatives of the Progressive Liberal Party as it investigates an attack on Mr Johnson outside the party’s headquarters in November.

The FNM said officers visited the workplace of a senior FNM party officer on Monday and later his residence.

The FNM said before the man entered the police car, social media operatives associated with the PLP and others publicly said he was currently in custody, suggesting they had insight into police operations and intentions. They also published the man’s image.

Yesterday, Mr Pintard said he is optimistic about the issue.

“There was a concern that we weren’t minded to cooperate with police,” he said. “The issue of whether or not we have sufficient trust in the police force, the answer is clear. We do believe that there is foundational trust in both directions. There are concerns. We have begun the dialogue in addressing the concerns.”