Police investigate alleged drowning in Andros

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a man in waters off Andros.

According to reports, police were alerted that the victim went missing while onboard a fishing vessel shortly after 7am yesterday.

"It is reported that around 2:00 a.m., on the same date, the victim was seen in a dingy attached to the vessel and several hours later he was found unresponsive, submerged in the water," the statement read.

"The victim was retrieved from the water and taken to the local clinic where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing into this matter."