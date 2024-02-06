The Bahamas’ pre-clearance agreement with the US renewed

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NINETY-three per cent of Bahamians processed through the preclearance section of the Lynden Pindling International Airport last year travelled on a police certificate, according to the US Embassy of Nassau, which said 240,000 Bahamians were processed.

The statistic was revealed yesterday as The Bahamas – one of six countries to have a Customs and Border Protection Preclearance agreement with the United States – renewed its air transport preclearance agreement.

The signing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated a 50-year bilateral relationship between the United States and The Bahamas, as the initial signing was in 1974 and later amended in 2010.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell and Diane Sabatino, acting executive assistant commissioner for the Office of Field Operations for US Customs and Border Protection, signed and exchanged the agreement.

Ms Sabatino said the action was a chance to expand and reinforce partnerships.

“Preclearance operations open an additional gateway to the United States to increase capacity and really maximize the use of aircraft and gate utilisation, so very critical for us on both sides of the operations and for travellers it leads to that enhanced streamline passenger processing,” she said.

“This new agreement really represents a modernised operational framework to really be more flexible, nimbler and again to look for those incredible opportunities to partner.”

Usha Pitts, Chargé d’Affairs of the United States Embassy in The Bahamas, called the agreement a “great perk” for both countries.

US Preclearance allows US-bound passengers to go through US Customs and Immigration before departure.

Apart from preclearance, the new agreement reportedly provides additional manpower for US Customs and Border Protection officers during peak hours at the airport. Additionally, US Customs and Border Protection is considering adding The Bahamas to the Global entry list, which allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in the United States.

Other countries with preclearance facilities include Aruba, Bermuda, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates and Canada.