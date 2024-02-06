Gaming Board building on West Bay St demolished

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper said the government felt the Gaming Board building on West Bay Street should no longer sit there in a derelict manner as demolition began yesterday.

“Goodman’s Bay will be enhanced as a result of getting rid of this building. It will be more aesthetically pleasing for residents who traverse this area. Women who walk in the mornings in particular through these areas will be pleased to see that this has become a green space, rather than a derelict structure.”

He added: “We’ve consulted broadly and widely with historians, as well as the AMMC. We are sure not to take any actions as it relates to buildings without consultation. So they were very comfortable with the process and we continue to work closely with them on all of the buildings that we have demolished in the downtown area.”