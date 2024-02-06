January’s 21 murders most in at least a decade

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE murder rate in January increased by 163 per cent compared to January 2023.

The 21 murders last month were the most the country has recorded in January in at least a decade.

According to The Tribune’s records, eight people were killed in 2023, eight in 2022, ten in 2021, six in 2020, two in 2019, nine in 2018, 14 in 2017, eight in 2016, ten in 2015, and 11 in 2014.

The record for murders in a year is 145 in 2015.

This year’s murder tally increased after a man was killed in Chippingham yesterday morning and after a previous shooting victim died.

Police in New Providence were alerted around 6.20am by shot spotter technology to a shooting on Providence Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man lying face down on the ground with multiple gunshots about the body.

A police official at the scene reported that the victim was just about to leave his residence when two males approached him.

One of the men, armed with a high-powered weapon, approached the victim and shot him multiple times.

Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on the scene and examined the victim, but found no signs of life.

The police official said the suspects also stole the victim’s gold-coloured Honda Accord and left the area, making good their escape.

The vehicle was later recovered by the police.

In Grand Bahama, police reported that the 61-year-old man who was shot on January 23 died of his injuries in hospital around 9.45pm on Sunday, February 4.

Officers were called to the man’s residence on Oleander Street around 7pm on January 23 to investigate a shooting incident.

According to reports, the victim was at his residence when he got into a physical altercation with a 38-year-old man. The situation escalated, and the suspect produced a firearm, shooting the victim.