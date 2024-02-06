Maritime cadets meet shipping executives

Students enrolled in the Bahamas Maritime Cadets at the CR Walker High School campus were visited by executives from European shipping companies while they were on a business trip to Nassau.

Hans Mol, Managing Director of GreenSea Chartering, and Gro Isadora who is the Legal Counsel for a family-owned shipping company, spoke to the students about the international shipping industry and were optimistic about The Bahamas’ future in it.

They noted that over 100 students were present for the classes, which are held twice a week, and were impressed by the questions and feedback from the students.

The Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps is presently experiencing unprecedented growth and success, as this academic year they have topped the 400-cadet mark nationwide.

In New Providence alone they have participation from at least 25 schools.

The programme has also established a centre in Exuma, which brings the total to six for islands where they have a presence.

In New Providence they have had to open a second campus at the Anatol Rodgers High School to cater to schools in the southwest quadrant of the island.