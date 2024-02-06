Media Technology student excited about the future

It was at the tender age of nine when Romez Major became curious about media. He wondered, “How do they get the little people inside of my TV?”

When he finally realised they were being filmed by cameras, there began a fascination that gave birth to where he is today: a Media Technology student at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI).

As a prospective 2024 graduate, Romez is excited about the future. His interests include being a playwright, actor, producer, director and audio engineer – the list goes on.

“Tyler Perry has heavily influenced my drive towards media. Media is literally in everything we do. Every technology links you to media, even as simple as taking a picture or recording a voice note,” he said.

“I went on a field trip to Eyewitness News and there was where I discovered the many possibilities, whether it was radio, news or just simple entertainment,” he stated.

BTVI offers a certificate and associate of applied science degree in Media Technology. The hands-on programme exposes students to a blend of theoretical and practical training in video, television and audio production.

Romez began studying Media Technology in spring 2022 while still in his native Grand Bahama. That fall he transferred to New Providence as his classes were in person and he wanted hands-on training.



“I have loved every moment of every second of being in the programme since day one. Whether I was behind the camera or the director, witnessing my creations come to life gives this feeling I can’t describe,” he said.

Additionally, Romez got to produce his first show while in Television Production class, but one of his proudest moments in the programme was working with the media team to produce BTVI’s Exuma graduation.

“I was nervous as could be and praying I didn’t mess up. While flying to Exuma, I heard my instructor Alexia Coakley’s voice in my head saying, ‘Don’t make Ms. Coakley shame.’ This was her motto for us as her students and I lived by that while my classmate and I were setting up cameras. I did not make her shame, but extremely proud!” he recalled.

The talented young man said what he has learned in the programme so far has already caused him to reap monetarily and expand his network.

“It has been preparing me for life after and even while in school. I have produced content - whether video or audio for people - and profited from them, along with gaining exposure from media professionals. My hope is that my degree drives me to a point where I could help my island of Grand Bahama and my country move to higher levels,” said Romez.

Romez’s advice to anyone interested in Media Technology is to look no further than BTVI.

“I have watched the programme grow. You will have fun while learning from exceptional instructors such as Alexia Coakley, Anthony Coakley, Shavanti Smith, Waldon Russell, Laurence Clarke, Zhivargo McPhee and Akin Barr,” he confidently stated.

