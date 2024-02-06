National Training Agency cohort

The National Training Agency launched its first cohort for 2024 in New Providence.

Students will undertake 14 weeks of Mandatory Workforce Preparation and Practical Skills instruction and will be trained in the areas of Allied Health, Auto Body Repair, Auto Service & Care, Business Applications & Technology, Butler Service, Culinary & Baking, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Office Procedures and Teacher’s Aide.

Nearly 100 students have enrolled in the programme and once it is completed successful trainees will

be assisted with job placement.