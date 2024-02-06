Woman who jumped from PI bridge indentified as Chrishna Stuart-Stubbs

THE woman who jumped off the bridge to her death on Sunday was Chrishna Stuart-Stubbs, a mother of two.

The Murphy Town Community Association said in a statement: “We, the community of Murphy Town, are deeply saddened by this event and mourn her passing. Chrishna was indeed one of us, her humility and drive as a young lady was undoubtedly admirable. She always wore a smile to brighten up your day; she was considered most helpful and thoughtful by the people she came into contact with; Chrishna will undoubtedly be missed.”

According to reports, shortly after 3pm, police received an anonymous call that a distressed woman was attempting to jump from the bridge.

Officers arriving at the scene did not see the woman, but were alerted to persons on a nearby vessel who had retrieved an unresponsive woman from the water.

CPR was administered. EMS then arrived and also attempted to administer CPR, but it was determined she showed no signs of life.