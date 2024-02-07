Six athletes qualify for CARIFTA Games

THE recent 2024 Sonja Knowles Red-Line Athletics Track Classic turned out to be another huge success at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

There were six qualifiers for the CARIFTA Games that will be held in Grenada over the Easter holiday weekend. They were Morgan Moss in the under-20 girls’ 400 metre

hurdles, Darvinique Dean in the under-17 girls’ 100m hurdles, Eagan Neely in the under-17 boys’ 200 and 400m, Jercario Wilson in the under-27 boys’ 110m and 400m hurdles, Kenny Moxey Jr in the octathlon and Annamae Mackey in the under-20 girls’ shot put.

Over 40 clubs participated, including four from Atlanta, Georgia and Texas.