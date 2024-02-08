Drifting vessel runs aground

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN unmanned cargo vessel that broke free from mooring at the Port of Nassau overnight ran aground off Saunders Beach, drawing attention from curious residents yesterday.

The vessel has a blue and white steel hull and is named "Zanzibar".

Acting Port Controller Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright told The Tribune yesterday that the vessel is Bahamian-registered. He declined to disclose the names of the owners.

“It broke loose from its dock overnight," he said. "We contacted the vessel’s owners and I met with them (Tuesday) morning to discuss their plan for removing the vessel. They informed me that efforts would be made (Tuesday) evening during high tide."

Lt Cdr Wright said the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection will determine if there was any damage to the environment.

He couldn't say if there was cargo on the vessel.