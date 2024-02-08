Hotel worker ‘lump sum’ as industrial deal agreed

By NEIL HARTNELL

and FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporters

Hotel union members will receive the “first of two lump sum payments” early next week after a new industrial deal for the sector was agreed last night following days of intense negotiations.

Russell Miller, president of the Bahamas Hotel and Restaurant Employers Association (BHREA), which represents Atlantis, the Ocean Club and Lyford Cay Club, last night said via messaged reply that “I can confirm an agreement has been reached” in response to Tribune Business inquiries.

Atlantis, in a letter issued to employees in the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union’s (BHCAWU) bargaining unit, said the new industrial agreement remains subject to “ratification” by the Association’s member hotels and also “lender approval from ownership” and one property that was not named.

However, the letter revealed that union members will receive two lump sum payments as part of the industrial agreement, with the first-year salary increase set to be processed as soon as both the hotels and unnamed lender approve.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Bahamas Hotel and Restaurant Employers Association and Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union have successfully concluded negotiations on a new five-year industrial agreement,” Atlantis told staff.

“The union will share with you details of the agreement, which are subject to member ratification and lender approval from ownership of one of the BHREA hotels. Early next week you will receive the first of two lump sum payments called for in the agreement. Once the agreement is ratified by membership and lender approval is granted, year one wage increases will be processed.

“We are delighted to be able to provide this well-deserved financial support to you and your family. We appreciate your patience and all you do to make Atlantis the most welcoming and remarkable destination in the world. Many thanks to the BHREA and union negotiating teams for a job well done.”

The industrial agreement which, if ratified by both sides would be the hotel industry’s first for more than a decade after the last one expired in 2013, was affirmed after BHCAWU executives met with their members last night to gain their support for “one final point”. The deal seemingly breaks a ten-day stalemate, or deadlock, between the two sides that triggered ministerial and government intervention.

Darrin Woods, the hotel union’s president, could not be contacted for comment last night but earlier in the afternoon confirmed he was due to meet with shop stewards at 6.30pm followed by the full membership at 7pm.

“It seems to be headed in a positive direction, but I need to speak to my membership,” he said then. “Their position is that they are digging their heels in on this one and are not prepared to give up anything else. I’m hopeful, but based on what they say to me tonight we may be able to get some middle ground.”

Mr Woods said achieving “quality” base pay for tipped employees, so they are better able to access bank credit and improve their living standards, was a key union goal in the talks. “It’s that medium where you feel you have struck a balance,” he added of the objective. “We still believe the pendulum is swinging in the wrong direction and we’re trying to get it to come more into the centre.

“I think we’re almost there. Tonight will tip the scale. Based on what they say to me the pendulum will swing to where it needs to be. The objective of my time and I is to improve the standard of living for our people.”

Cabinet ministers had earlier voiced hope that the two sides will reach an industrial agreement “in short order” and their faith appears to have been rewarded. Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said a deal will be in the “best interests” of tourism and The Bahamas.

He added: “There are ongoing discussions between the hotel union and the management and they are working to address the issues. I believe an agreement will be reached in short order. I have spoken with both sides. And I’ve urged them to really get it done in the best interests of tourism and the best interests of our country.

“We have issues that confront us that’s beyond our control. I think right-thinking management and the right-thinking union are coming together. It will do the right thing for our country and the industry.”

Mr Cooper said it is an “incredibly bad time” for a labour dispute but was confident both sides understand the “big picture” given that international media scrutiny on The Bahamas due to the recent murder spike and reporting on incidents of crime.

He added: “There’s no right time for labour disputes. This is an incredibly bad time, but there is no good time for it. I think we have been in this business for 50 years, and really calm and deliberate heads will prevail; should prevail.

“They should discuss the issues ultimately. A win will come when there is agreement, and the win is for all of us, the employees, management, the businesses involved and the country. Again, I’ve spoken with both sides and I’m confident that notwithstanding the current tension, they understand the big picture.”

Pia Glover-Rolle, minister of labour and the public service, said there was only one outstanding matter that Mr Woods had taken to his members for their consideration. She explained that if the members do not agree to the terms the negotiations will continue, but was hopeful they would accept the offer.

“Well, we had a five-hour negotiation last night that I think went pretty well. We made good progress. We are now just one point away from conciliation,” the minister said

“The matter that is the one point that’s left on the table, the Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union president has agreed to take to his members today. If they agree, we will be at a point of resolution. If they don’t agree, we keep talking.

“That’s what negotiations are about, communication. Once we stop communicating, then we are at a stalemate. We have to keep communicating. But I am hopeful today that the members will agree and then we will be at a place of an agreement.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle said that as the hotel industry’s last industrial agreement expired in early 2013, the “ultimate goal” is to have an agreement signed.

She said: “The Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union and Atlantis have been out of agreement since 2013. So the Department of Labour’s role is in a mediator in this process, and as a minister of labour it is important to me that we get to a place where we have an industrial agreement signed. That is the ultimate goal.”

Mrs Glover- Rolle said governments cannot prevent industrial disputes from happening but can step in to mediate. She said: “The Government can’t ensure that this happens. The hotel is a private entity, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union has an agreement with them.

“We are stepping in simply as mediators because we see that no resolution is being made. We’re doing our part as the Department of Labour to come in and see how we can assist the process and I would say that it’s working. So, we’re making progress towards this resolution and I’m hopeful that it will be today.”