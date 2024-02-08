Man charged for two counts of rape over separate incidents

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in New Providence in the last four months.One of his victims was a Mexican woman he allegedly abducted at knifepoint on Paradise Island, where he sexually abused her in his car.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Shannon Wayde Rolle with two counts of rape, two counts of armed robbery and abetment to rape.

Rolle and a male accomplice allegedly lured a 31-year-old woman to a barely trafficked area of western New Providence at around 7pm on October 9, 2023. Rolle and his accomplice both allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint before stealing $300 in cash from her and fleeing the area.

One of the men in this incident was reportedly known by the victim.

Rolle allegedly drove alongside a 29-year-old Mexican woman as she was walking on Casino Drive on Paradise Island sometime around 2am on January 27. Rolle allegedly forced her into his vehicle with a knife, where he then sexually assaulted her.

The defendant also allegedly stole $200 cash from the woman before he forced her out of his vehicle and sped away.

Rolle was told that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

The accused’s VBI is slated for service on May 22.