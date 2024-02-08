Opposition members abstain as Bail Amendment Act passes in the House

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the opposition abstained from voting as a bill to amend the Bail Act passed the House of Assembly yesterday.

The amendment targets those who commit alleged offences while on bail by removing a magistrate's ability to fine them and instead forces the judge to remand them to prison.

The Free National Movement said the bill does not go far enough in addressing bail issues, but instead unlawfully restrains the judiciary's discretion.

“The bail amendment bill does not address whether it prevents the granting of bail nor the revocation of bail for those who breach bail conditions. This has been and remains a matter for the courts to decide,” the FNM said in a statement.

“When used properly, the present Act already allows the court to revoke the bail of persons who breach conditions or commit offences when the court is persuaded that it is appropriate to do so.

“We find the government's bail amendment bill has been a rushed knee-jerk reaction to the unacceptable escalation in crime. It should be remembered that the attorney general, minister of national security, and the prime minister have all previously remarked that adjustments to the Bail Act will not solve our crime problem. The shaky bill before us has been amended several times in less than a week.”

The opposition highlighted its proposed amendments, which the governing party did not accept.