POLICE ‘REFUSED TO GIVE RAPE KIT’: Force disputes claims after sex attack allegation

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
POLICE yesterday disputed the claims of two American women who alleged in the international press that after they were sexually assaulted in Grand Bahama on Sunday, officers “treated them like criminals” and refused to give them rape kits.
Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson, passengers on a Carnival cruise ship, were on a beach at Pirates Cove in Grand Bahama when the alleged assault happened.
In interviews with a Kentucky news station and the Daily Mail, they claimed two men approached them when they arrived at the beach, offering drinks.
They believe the men worked at Pirates Cove and that their drinks were spiked.
Lex18, the Kentucky news station, reported that the women shared photos of preliminary drug tests that showed positive results for benzodiazepines, among other drugs.
“I remember waking up and getting pushed down,” Ms Dobson told the Daily Mail.
“I woke up in the resort bathroom, and there were people all around, and I just felt dirtiness on my legs, and I knew what had happened.
“They told us we had been throwing up, which is a good thing because the drugs would have killed us.”
Ms Shearer criticised the police investigation.
“We were forced to show where our rapes took place and to face the men whom raped us,” she said.
“There was an American FNP (family nurse practitioner) who tried to stay with us and was refused that right.
“We were told if we went to a Bahamian hospital, they wouldn’t help us return to the US.”
Police said in a statement last night that the women declined the assistance medical services offered them, signed a waiver and then left “for their cruise ship in a private vehicle.”
“Recognising the gravity of the incident, our officers boarded the cruise ship, providing a sexual assault kit and hospital form to the ship’s medical doctor and obtained signed statements from the victims,” the statement said.
Police said the force is collaborating closely with the FBI in the ongoing investigation and that Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles is “personally ensuring that the investigation is conducted with the utmost level of professionalism and care.”
The Daily Mail reported that both women, who are mothers, are spending $4,000 on anti-HIV medication as a precaution while waiting for an update from Bahamian police.
Police reported on Sunday that a 54-year-old man from Eight Mile Rock and a 40-year-old male from South Bahamia were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women on February 4.
“We recognise the seriousness of such matters and handle them with the highest level of professionalism, privacy and sensitivity,” police said yesterday.
Comments
John 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Is tThe Tribune resorting to yellow journalism and causing Sir Ettiane Depuch’s body to roll in its grave? The police report says the two alleged victims REFUSED medical care and the ambulance service has signed waivers but yet the Tribune’s blaring headline is to the contrary! Is there is an ulterior motive? The police has now requested the FBI get involved and since the FBI is one of the US’s most respected agencies, hopefully the truth will come out and justice will be meted to either the alleged rape victims if their claims are true or to the alleged perpetrators of rape if the allegations can be proven to be false and a story concocted. And hopefully the sums awarded in the recent Donald Trump slander case will serve as precedent for awarding of damages. And the judgment should include future earnings. The victims have not strengthened their case in the least by taking to Social media in the middle of the investigation and if they are refusing to cooperate with local authorities, the accused should be released, pending further investigation. And the toxicology report that stated ( according to them) that several different drugs were found in their systems, in addition to the alcohol should be requested as evidence.
bahamianson 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
It is Alleged that the police refused to give a rape kit. Stop your poor reporting. Stop speculating. Let the facts come and then make your judgement , either way. If the men are wrong , then they will have to pay for their actions. I gather that they will get morw time than if they raped a Bahamian, if they indeed do what is alleged. If the women are at fault, then they will be dealt with by the law.
John 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
It is ‘alleged’ that the police did not give rape kits. BUT IT IS DOCUMENTED vis a vis SIGNED WAIVERS that tge two alleged victims REFUSED medical assistance. The police report states that they went back to their ship by private vehicle and they ( the police) tracked them down in an effort to get them to use the rape test kits. Run this one by me slowly. You on an island on a cruise for a day or so. You accuse two of the natives of raping you. You refuse medical assistance or to cooperate with the police. But you have someone drive you to your ship in their private vehicle. Not even a taxi or your car?
bahamianson 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
All I am trying to say is, it is early in the investigation, let the dust settle , let it all come out.
realitycheck242 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
It is being reported on the news in the home town state where the two women live, that they are Attention Seekers who are famous for travelling and creating false reports.
John 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Well they have now taken down their Facebook page now that they know the FBI is getting involved, or it had been disabled by Facebook
TalRussell 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Even if they are travelling attention seekers, it's a separate thing. --- Considering there could be a boomerang in summoning an FBI investigation to be snooping into The Colony's [overall] crime goings on. --- Yes?
John 2 hours ago
Did the Tribune get a copy of the release from Pirates Cove and the WsterPark? In summary they are saying they have monitored the footage of their surveillance cameras and what is captured on the cameras contradicts what was alleged on social media and in the public. HOWEVER the two employees who were alleged suspects in the accusations of rape has been fired because of the ongoing police investigations and because they ( in the least) violated their terms of employment by fraternizing with guests.’ So basically they are saying there was no evidence of rape at the time and in the place the accusers claim the incident happened. But to be on the safe side we are firing ( not terminating the two employees in question. The is fair action , considering the sensitivity of the industry AND the apparent hunt for witches/rapists that is going on now
John 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
BTW Pirates Cove management also confirmed that it was them ( Pirates Cove) who gave the visitors a ride back to their ship after the guests/accusers REFUSED medical attention or to go to the hospital to be examined.
bahamianson 59 minutes ago
Exactly, John. This is what I was trying to say, let it all come out, so an informed decision can be made. According to the early report, she went to the ship in a private vehicle, now it is known that Pirates cove drove her
John 15 minutes ago
They also said the drugging and rape also took place on Pirate Cove property. Pirates Cove says review of their camera footage, these incidents never took place anywhere on their property
TalRussell 15 minutes ago
Conversations are more so welcomed [if used as a forum(s)] to cultivate dialogue against sexual abuse and attacts --- No diferent, regardless of of in an intimate relationship or marriage. --- Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID