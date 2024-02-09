20-year-old charged with two counts of murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody on Friday after being accused of two fatal shootings in New Providence in the last two months.

One of the victims in this matter was on bail for murder at the time of his death.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Raequon Alexis, 20, with two counts of murder.

Alexis’s accomplice, Eric Simms, 21, was charged with a single count of murder.

Levan Johnson and Ciji Smith-Curry represented the accused. Inspector Deon Barr served as prosecutor.

Alexis, along with accomplices, allegedly fatally shot 40-year-old Christopher Gibson in a drive-by shooting on West End Avenue and Market Street on January 19.

The white Japanese vehicle used in this incident was found abandoned by police later the same day.

Both Alexis and Simms allegedly opened fire on Courtney Belton as he sat in his Honda Pilot in St Andrew’s Beach Estates on February 3.

While the 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the suspects allegedly fled the scene in a dark Japanese vehicle that headed north on Yamacraw Hill Road.

Belton was on release for a pending murder charge for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Dwayne Thurston on September 20, 2015 on Meadow Street.

The accused were told that their matters would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). They will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants them bail.

The VBIs in this matter are due for service on May 30.