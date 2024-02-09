38 cited for traffic violations

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABOUT 38 people were cited for traffic violations during a police operation conducted at the Warren J Levarity Highway.

Police officers at the Eight Mile Rock Division launched operation “Snatch ‘Em” on Thursday between 5pm and 8pm.

The operation focused on prolific offenders and motorists who failed to adhere to traffic laws and regulations.

Drivers are reminded to obey the speed limit and comply with all Road Traffic Regulations.