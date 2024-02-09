Alleged rape victims start GoFundMe to raise $10k

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO American women who allege they were sexually assaulted in Grand Bahama on Sunday have started a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 although the company where the alleged incident took place said video evidence contradicts some of their claims.

Pirates Cove did not elaborate, but said in a statement: “Upon further review of the surveillance videos, the allegations made on-site and in subsequent social media posts and news stories conflict with what the time-stamped surveillance videos contain. As such, the lengthy videos of all concerned have been handed over to the local police and will be shared with our industry partners as needed.

Police on Wednesday also disputed some of the women’s claims, denying that they were denied rape kits. Police said the women, Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson, refused medical help.

“These girls were just trying to enjoy a well deserved girls weekend which turned into a nightmare, leaving them with psychological trauma,” the GoFundMe page for the women said. “To add to that is the financial strain of missing work and expensive meds and counselling.”

Carnival Cruise Lines released a statement yesterday on the alleged incident.

“Our onboard Care Team provided support for the two guests as they sailed back to Jacksonville,” Carnival said. “Bahamian police are investigating the matter, and Carnival is providing our full cooperation.”

A representative added that the shipboard team routinely share guidance on keeping safe ashore.