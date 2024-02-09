Clubs & Societies February 9th, 2024

Bahamas Association of Administrative Professionals

The intrusive disease of cancer has such a grip on the lives of so many Bahamians. With this in mind, The Bahamas Association of Administrative Professionals (BAAP) recently presented The Cancer Society of The Bahamas with a cheque to assist them in helping those who are fighting for their lives.

On hand for the presentation were Marianne Cadet, president of BAAP, and Merlande Barrett, civic and hospitality chairperson of BAAP and Administrative Professional of the Year (APOTY). Accepting the cheque was Errin Storr, administrator of The Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

“The reason we selected the Cancer Society is because we recognize the great contributions that this society has made to the people of The Bahamas to fight this horrible disease,” said Ms Cadet.

She added that the association wants to not only promote professional growth, but also physical and mental well-being.

Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill

On Friday, January 19, a group of ten members from the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill led by president Dominique Gaitor, travelled to Cat Island to charter our second Key Club at the Arthur’s Town Comprehensive School. In addition to the latter, we visited the Old Bight Gospel Mission Home for Children on Saturday, January 20, to make a donation to the children of that home.

Currently there are 15 children in the home, ranging in ages from two to 18.

The home has a capacity of 25 children and is currently managed by the Ministry of Social Services.

We donated 25 head tams and glove sets, which we believe will assist in keeping the children warm during cooler months in the year.

We also toured the home, to ascertain which other areas of assistance they will need.

Kiwanis Club of Nassau

The Kiwanis Club of Nassau held a pop-up community breakfast in conjunction with Centreville Urban Renewal on Saturday at Mason’s Addition Park, from 8am.

Rotary Club of East Nassau

Tomorrow, the Rotary Club of East Nassau will host a Rotary Foundation Million Dollar Dinner at Baha Mar Convention Centre with Barry Rassin, the current chair of The Rotary Foundation Board of Trustees, as Patron and Jennifer Jones, immediate past president of Rotary International, as the keynote speaker.

Jennifer Jones is also currently a Rotary Foundation trustee and has been a member of Rotary since 1997 serving as RI vice president, director, training leader, committee chair, moderator, and district governor. She played a lead role in Rotary’s rebranding effort by serving as chair of the Strengthening Rotary’s Advisory Group.

She is the co-chair of the End Polio Now Countdown to History Campaign Committee, which aims to raise $150 million annually for polio eradication efforts.

Jones recently led the successful #RotaryResponds telethon, which raised critical funds for COVID-19 relief and was viewed by more than 65,000. Jones has also received Rotary International’s Service Above Self Award and The Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service. She is accompanied by her husband, Dr Nick Krayacich who is a District Governor Elect for Rotary International District 6400.

Barry Rassin has been a Rotarian since 1980 and served as Rotary International president in 2018-19, the first from the Caribbean. He has served RI in many other capacities, including as RI director, Rotary Foundation trustee and vice chair, chair of both the Finance and the Shaping Rotary’s Future committees. In 2010, Rassin coordinated Rotary’s disaster relief efforts in Haiti after a devastating earthquake. He is now chair of The Rotary Foundation Board of Trustees. The board manages the business of The Rotary Foundation, the charitable arm of our organisation that funds service activities. The RI president-elect nominates the trustees, who are elected by the RI Board to four-year terms.

As the name states, the objective is to raise One Million Dollars for The Rotary Foundation that will finance projects here and around the world. In attendance at the dinner will be donors who have recently pledged or made a contribution of $10,000 or more to this initiative led by the members of Rotary International, a worldwide network of inspired individuals who translate their passions into relevant social causes to change lives in communities.

Our Clubs and Societies page is a chance for you to share your group’s activities with our readers. To feature on our Clubs and Societies page, submit your report to clubs@trib-unemedia.net, with “Clubs Page” written in the subject line.

For more information about the page, contact Stephen Hunt on 826-2242.