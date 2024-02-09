Efforts still underway to free cargo vessel

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FRED Culmer, senior official at the Port Department, said the cargo vessel stuck in the sand at Saunders Beach has not been abandoned and efforts are still underway to free it.

On Wednesday evening, the 200ft Zanzidar broke loose from its mooring during inclement weather. It is owned by Amilcar Carey of Incredible Bulk Freight, a distribution, freight, and logistics company based in the Bahamas.

Mr Culmer said the vessel was not unmanned as initially reported in The Tribune.

“There was a crew on board during the time the vessel ran aground,” he said.

Mr Culmer noted that the vessel’s owners and operators have already approached salvors and tugs to assist in freeing the cargo vessel.

“Efforts have already been made and are still ongoing to get the vessel off the sand bar,” he said.

“There is no threat to the environment in any form or fashion, and the vessel is intact. It never made contact with any reefs in the immediate area.

Mr. Culmer said there was no cargo onboard the disabled vessel and that another attempt to free it would be made at high tide.