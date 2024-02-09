‘EXPECT EVEN MORE AGGRESSIVE POLICING’: DCP Deleveaux says public may experience potential inconvenience

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WEEKS after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said more intrusive policing is coming to curb the murder rate, Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux said yesterday that the public should expect even more aggressive policing and potential inconveniences.

“It may be inconveniencing for some motorists and some members of the public, but we will not rest until we address this crime issue,” he said.

Asked about the prime minister’s warning of more intrusive policing last month, he said: “It’s gonna even go further than that.”

He declined to give details but said: “We even gone up on the intelligence-led policing. You’re gonna see a number of things. Many of those I cannot reveal to the public. I can tell you, I can assure you, the Bahamian people will be very pleased with the aggressive way we will police this country.”

Mr Deleveaux, who spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a Rotary Club of West Nassau meeting, said murder is the only crime that is up.

“Of course, that’s very little consolation to the public,” he said.

Twenty-five people have been killed in 2024, one of the deadliest starts to a year in the country’s history.

Warnings of aggressive policing worry some people who are concerned that police officers often lack proper oversight and accountability.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said last month that civil liberties and human rights could be threatened by intrusive policing.

Mr Deleveaux, who is responsible for disciplinary matters in the force, said: “We are your police officers. We’re here to serve the public. We are here to ensure that the public is safe. If a police officer runs afoul of the law, he breaks the law in the execution of his duties, then we will deal with that police officer.

“As you know just a couple of days ago, we dealt with a police officer where we placed him before the courts for allegedly causing grievous harm, causing harm to a member of the public so we have no issues with dealing with police officers in the same breath.

“We must caution members of the public who sometimes fabricate stories against police officers. We have a way to dealing with those persons also.”

During his address to the Rotary Club, Mr Deleveaux said police found that most murders are due to gang-related offences or drugs.

He said police have identified the gang leaders.

“We have put a strategy in place, which I do not wish to discuss at this time,” he said. “At the appropriate time, the commissioner will address a strategy that has been put in place.

“We know who they are.”