Henfield asks how Social Services will support evicted shanty town residents in Abaco

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield questioned how the Ministry of Social Services will support Abaco shanty town residents facing eviction, saying the ministry can hardly provide “succour and support” to Bahamians in other circumstances.

Although Abaco residents say the island lacks housing even for public teachers post-Dorian, Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said on Wednesday he was confident his ministry would provide the necessary help.

Mr Henfield said Abaco’s housing shortage was also a concern of the Minnis Administration.

“That was a concern when we attempted to do it, it remains a concern today,” he told reporters yesterday.

Ministry of Works officials recently posted over 400 eviction notices across three shanty towns in Abaco, giving residents 28 days to pack up and leave.

“I don’t know how he’s going to do that,” Mr Henfield said, referring to Minister Laroda. “The question might be better to ask him how he intends to do that.”

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, asked about the issue, said those found to be illegal should be repatriated.

“I think if we work it out systematically in terms of those who are legal, regularise them so that they can now be matriculated,” he said. “They can qualify for land, they can qualify for housing, they can qualify to go and rent or purchase anywhere.”