Henfield asks how Social Services will support evicted shanty town residents in Abaco

FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield questioned how the Ministry of Social Services will support Abaco shanty town residents facing eviction, saying the ministry can hardly provide “succour and support” to Bahamians in other circumstances.
Although Abaco residents say the island lacks housing even for public teachers post-Dorian, Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said on Wednesday he was confident his ministry would provide the necessary help.
Mr Henfield said Abaco’s housing shortage was also a concern of the Minnis Administration.
“That was a concern when we attempted to do it, it remains a concern today,” he told reporters yesterday.
Ministry of Works officials recently posted over 400 eviction notices across three shanty towns in Abaco, giving residents 28 days to pack up and leave.
“I don’t know how he’s going to do that,” Mr Henfield said, referring to Minister Laroda. “The question might be better to ask him how he intends to do that.”
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, asked about the issue, said those found to be illegal should be repatriated.
“I think if we work it out systematically in terms of those who are legal, regularise them so that they can now be matriculated,” he said. “They can qualify for land, they can qualify for housing, they can qualify to go and rent or purchase anywhere.”
Comments
The_Oracle 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
I understand the build code no compliance, I understand being here illegally without work permit or residency, What astounds me is the Government destroying what substandard housing they have built themselves, without any thought or care as to where they will go, where they will live. These are people, with children. Taking a bad situation and making it worse.
DWW 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
I say let em buy the land and pay for it. Does $10,000 per 1/2 acre parcel of crown land bush in the middle of nowhere without any utilities or services or paved roads sound fair?
birdiestrachan 59 minutes ago
Persons on work permit their employers should provide housing for their employees, the man Who lived in a shanty town why was he given so many permits is henfield saying shanty towns Should remain they live to oppose just for the sake of opposing shanty towns are wrong
birdiestrachan 50 minutes ago
Reading what mr henfield said they did nothing about shanty towns because of housing shortages , so they allowed shanty towns to grow and grow not to bright mr Henfield
