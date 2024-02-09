Man accused of assaulting woman with cutlass

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a cutlass in December.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Bradley Hanchell, 56, with assault with a dangerous instrument.

Hanchell is alleged to have assaulted Charma Rolle with a cutlass on December 19, 2023 in New Providence.

Following his not guilty plea, the defendant was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail he must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Thursday by 6pm.

Hanchell’s trial begins on April 23.