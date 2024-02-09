Man charged with unlawful sexual intercourse granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $30,000 bail last week as he awaits trial for a sexual offence.

Justice Gregory Hilton made a bail decision for Bruce Knowles as he awaited trial for a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Under the terms of his bail Knowles must surrender his passport and will be electronically monitored.

He is also expected to sign in at the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

Knowles was warned that he is not to live within five miles of the complainants and not to have any contact with them.

Another man was denied bail on stealing charges after the Justice noted he was a repeat offender.

Justice Hilton denied Tenaj Thompson’s latest bail application after he stated that the defendant had multiple prior convictions of a similar nature.

As a result Thompson will remain on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial begins.

Domek Rolle represented the accused.