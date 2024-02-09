Six month sentence for cruelty to children charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER choked up in court after being sentenced to six months in prison having admitted to allowing his infant daughter to eat his marijuana gummies last month.

Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux charged the 28-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, with cruelty to children.

The defendant allowed his one-year-old daughter to consume one of his marijuana infused gummies sometime between January 1 and 25 while she was in his care.

After pleading guilty to the charge, the defendant claimed that she only ate one of his gummies which he had lying around the house.

The defendant’s voice broke and tears began to flow as the Magistrate told him that he would serve six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for the offence.