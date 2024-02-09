Man in hospital after being shot by relative

A 23-YEAR-OLD man is in stable condition after being shot by a relative in Pinewood Gardens on Friday.
Police reported that the incident occurred around 9.30am. An argument escalated between the vicim and a male relative outside a residence on Spruce Avenue, resulting in the victim being shot.
The relative fled the scene on foot. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
