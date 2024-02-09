Wanted man deported to Bahamas from US

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LARRY Burrows, a 38-year-old wanted suspect, is in police custody after US authorities deported him here yesterday.

Burrows was granted bail in March 2022 after he was accused of conspiracy to import firearms.

Police said he was ordered to report to the Quakoo Street police station three times a week and keep his curfew as part of the conditions of his bail.

But two months later, they received information that Burrows had violated his bail conditions and travelled to Andros.

“We got an alert that his electronic monitoring device was being tampered,” Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters at LPIA shortly after the suspect’s arrival.

“Once we got to that location, we found the damaged device in bushes in Andros, and we later learned that he had absconded to the United States.”

The man’s case comes as the work of the bail monitoring company, Metro Security Solutions, faces scrutiny by government officials concerned that too many people on bail for serious offences are circumventing rules.

CSP Skippings said Burrows was arrested for illegal entry by Miami police in September 2022. Bahamian and US authorities have been collaborating since then.

“It shows that this Royal Bahamas Police Force has a far-reaching network,” CSP Skippings said.

“We communicate with law enforcement agencies all over the world and whenever you abscond, we will find you. We will get you and bring you back here and put you back before the courts, and we will work to have your bail revoked and have you placed where you ought to be.”

CSP Skippings said the 38-year-old will soon appear before the court on absconding charges.