‘Govt to bring downtown rodent issue under control’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RODENTS have infested downtown for years, but Senator Randy Rolle, a Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation consultant, said a “multi–faceted” extermination approach would keep the pests away.

After mentioning the matter in the Senate yesterday, Mr Rolle told The Tribune that pest control efforts are underway on Junkanoo Beach, with other downtown areas to be impacted. He attributed the proliferation of rats, cockroaches, and other pests to inadequate garbage disposal.

“Right now, you have a number of storefronts that throw out garbage all hours of the day,” he said. “That’s not something that has been managed, so these rodents had food to be able to come out in the evening, and it was continuing to feed them.”

He said the ministry has got two dune buggies that will pick up garbage “every 30 minutes” in the Downtown area. The litter will be relocated to a designated spot for collection.

“The more we avoid garbage from sitting on Bay Street for long periods of time, we think that’s going to help curb it as well,” Mr Rolle added.

The rodent infestation Downtown has been a long-existing problem, with many concerned about how they impact the cleanliness of local businesses.

Mr Rolle said: “We have hired some companies to give us assessments. We’ve done an assessment. And we know where the problem areas are. Environmental Health is using poison. So it’s not only poison, it’s having different treatments to be able to rassle this issue.”

Khaliah Brown, project manager of the Ministry of Tourism, said treatments began in Pompey Square in December after the ministry hired a pest control company.

She said pest control efforts are ongoing and stressed the importance of the treatments being done simultaneously from Junkanoo Beach to Rawson Square.

“Because, as with anything else, logic dictates,” she said. “If you treat one area, they’re going to run from one area to the next. And they keep ping-ponging back and forth.”

Elite Precision is the company conducting pest control for Junkanoo Beach and Pompey Square.