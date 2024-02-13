Hotel chief ‘comfortable’ targets hit despite crime alert warnings

• Promotion Board head optimistic on Abaco Beach growth

• Says repeat, wealthy visitor base insulates from fall-out

• Tourist ‘cuts out Nassau’ to fly directly into Eleuthera

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board’s president says he “feels comfortable” that his hotel will grow and meet its 2024 financial targets despite the crime alert fall-out impacting the industry.

Emanuel “Manny” Alexiou, also the Abaco Beach Resort’s proprietor, told Tribune Business his property is still aiming to increase room rates by 5-6 percent this year to offset lingering inflationary pressures as he voiced optimism that Abaco’s high-end, repeat visitor base will help insulate it from any negative travel advisory effects.

“I can’t speak for all the other Family Islands,” he said. “All I can say is that Abaco has a lot of repeat visitors, a lot of second homeowners, and a lot of wealthy clients who form their own opinions and know Abaco. It will probably be more of a deterrent to newcomers who have never been here before, and question the seriousness of it.

“Of course, The Bahamas is 16 island destinations and all are labelled under The Bahamas brand, so it’s obviously going to have some effect.” Mr Alexiou said The Bahamas needed to draw on its post-Hurricane Dorian response and let the travel community know it feature 16 separate destinations, with the crime woes largely confined to just one of those.

Suggesting that “obviously The Bahamas has to do more” to counter the negative and misleading perceptions created by saturation media coverage of the crime situation in the US and elsewhere, he added that “it could be detrimental” if such reporting persists and continues to be widespread across major tourism source markets.

“That’s the most detrimental part of it,” he reiterated, “but I do not think Abaco is going to be affected by anything like that too much. We have a lot of repeat business. One good thing about second homes as a tourist destination is people have a vested interest in coming back because they have an asset.

“They know better what is going on, but I can see where it could affect someone staying in a hotel property. The fact the coverage may be playing over and over and over again is more concerning. That’s the big concern. How wide it gets and how long it lasts. But I feel comfortable we’ll grow and still make our budget.”

Mr Alexiou’s optimism in Abaco’s resilience and ability to withstand the crime-related coverage presently battering the wider Bahamas was shared by Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis, the island’s Chamber of Commerce president.

“Negative press of any kind will inevitably affect people’s choices, but honestly I don’t think it will factor significantly on arrivals to Abaco,” she said. “More impact, I guess, will be felt in New Providence.” Mr Alexiou, meanwhile, voiced confidence that is and other Family Island hotels will benefit from increased airlift and tourist access in 2024 as well as promotional activities marketing The Bahamas in general.

“There’s definitely an increase in airlift, so access to the Family Islands is easier, and if The Bahamas continues to advertise as it has been...,” M Alexiou added. He pointed out that, with New Providence resorts running out of rooms to accommodate visitor demand, the country’s best tourism growth opportunities lie in the Family Islands where resorts typically run average occupancies of 45-50 percent.

Ben Simmons, proprietor of the Ocean View and The Other Side properties on Harbour Island and mainland Eleuthera, told Tribune Business that apart from one guest opting to fly directly to the island rather than transit through Nassau and “a handful of e-mail” inquiries there had been minimal to no impact from the travel advisory coverage.

“No impact or fall-out,” he replied. “The only reaction we had was a handful of e-mail inquiries confirming we are nowhere near Nassau. We’ve told them we are nowhere near Nassau and, locally, we are not seeing the same level of activity. One guest changed their flight to bypass Nassau, abandoned their stop in Nassau, and came directly here to north Eleuthera.

“We’ve sort of reiterated when these questions come up that the location is different. It’s just curiosity to see if there is any update to the crime spike, so to speak, and just confirming we’re not located near Nassau. The news is definitely out there but, by and large, most people understand The Bahamas is a collection of islands and there’s certainly a fundamental difference between each one.”

Mr Simmons, though, added: “It’s always concerning. What happens in our capital is only one flight away. If guns are being drawn and bullets are flying, it’s a concern. It’s just a matter of where it happens. We’re a relatively small country. I just hope it remains in the capital and whatever needs to happen from a policy standpoint addresses it.

“I don’t think it’s going to make a difference. Our clientele is pretty knowledgeable of the destination, many of them are looking for a niche boutique hotel and that’s what we’re catering too. I don’t think it’s going to impact us at all, fingers crossed.”

Thomas Sands, Eleuthera’s Chamber of Commerce president, similarly told Tribune Business that while the island’s private sector is concerned about the travel advisory-related media coverage he has not “got any evidence” that it has had a tangible impact on visitor arrivals and tourism-related businesses.

“I think there’s general concern by Bahamians that it could impact us as a country,” he added. “We don’t know how. I think those of us who live in the Family Islands are relieved we don’t live in the city, but if something happens in the city it’s likely to impact one of the islands at some point.

“It’s more a level of concern. We are concerned as to where this is leading us is a broader kind of discussion we’re having. Americans and Europeans say that coming to Eleuthera is totally different from going to Nassau. The bulk of our client base is coming to Eleuthera to explore a different environment. It’s a different client base but, at the same time, what does this all mean long-term? How does this impact long-term? I hope we get it under control.”

No tourists have been involved in or impacted by the recent New Providence murder spike, with all killings occurring away from the hotel areas. Tourism executives and government officials have been at pains to point out that The Bahamas’ has not been downgraded by the US as the latter’s travel advisory has remained at ‘level two’ since 2022.

Instead, the US merely urged its citizens to take care - and be aware of - the recent spike in murders in New Providence with the 25th and latest killing taking place yesterday.

However, this has received extensive media coverage in New York and the north-east, which is the primary tourist source market for this nation, as well as across the US with much of the reporting giving the impression - described by The Bahamas as a “misinterpretation” - that the travel advisory has been elevated.

It has featured on major TV networks, such as NBC, ABC and CNN, as well as in newspapers including the New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today. The New York Post told Americans to “think twice about a tropical getaway to the Caribbean this winter”, adding: “Safety concerns have reached a point of severity where US officials say people shouldn’t even try to ‘physically resist’ being robbed.”