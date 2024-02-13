Pinder: FNM choosing politics and theatrics over being tough on crime

By JADE RUSSELL

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder criticised Free National Movement legislators yesterday for abstaining rather than voting for amendments to the Bail Act, calling the opposition’s “political theatrics” a vote against being tough on crime.

The amendment bill would automatically revoke a person’s bail recognisance when they breach their bail conditions.

The FNM argued last week that the bill doesn’t go far enough to address bail issues, but unlawfully restrains the judiciary.

As Senators debated the bill yesterday, Mr Pinder said: “We have heard report after report of accused persons committing crimes while they’re out on bail, and in many instances just to be released back on bail after a small fine. This is not acceptable. It is not appropriate. And it is not going to happen any longer. These stories have made people across our hemisphere question what is going on in The Bahamas.”

Mr Pinder said the FNM chose “academia over being tough on crime, all for political purposes”.

Senator Darren Henfield called Mr Pinder’s comments “rubbish.”

Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis said the Davis administration’s proposed amendments are not a solution because it is the judiciary’s job to grant or revoke bail.

“The power to grant or revoke bail belongs solely with the court,” she said. “Therefore, it is not surprising that some may think that the way to limit bail is to limit the court’s powers in relation to bail. But Parliament can’t infringe on the powers of the court that are enshrined in The Constitution.”