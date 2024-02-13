Taylor, Gibbs hit pool

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The action has already started for half of Team Bahamas at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar and although there are no highlight reels yet, they are giving it their best shot against some top-notch competition.

The February 2-18 championships, which features swimming, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving, serves as a qualifier for the Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26 to August 11.

While Lamar Taylor was the first to make his splash in the pool at the Aspire Dome on Sunday, Rhanishka Gibbs followed with her first appearance yesterday. The other two other members are still waiting to compete.

Competing in the heats of the women’s 100 metre breaststroke, Gibbs - a 17-year-old freshman at Texas Christian University - actually won the second of six heats in a time of one minute and 12.27 seconds.

Gibbs, in her first appearance at the championships, was also off her PR of 1:12.79 as she finished 38th overall out of a field of 53 competitors.

Taylor, who made his splash on Sunday, was 40th overall in the men’s 50m butterfly. Taylor, a senior at Henderson State University, was eighth in the last of six heats but it wasn’t fast enough to get him back for another swim as he clocked 24.85, which was off his personal best time of 23.91.

On Wednesday, Marvin Johnson is scheduled to make his senior debut when he competes in the men’s 100m freestyle.

The 17-year-old student of McCallie Boarding School will have another chance to compete on Friday when he participates in the 100m butterfly.

Victoria Russell, the last member of Team Bahamas, will contest her first event on Friday in the women’s 50m butterfly.

The student of Edin- burgh University will also compete on Saturday in the 50m breaststroke.

Not done yet, Taylor will also compete again on Friday in the 50m freestyle before he completes his tenure in the 50m backstroke on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gibbs will close out her ledger in the women’s 50m freestyle on Saturday.

The team is being managed by Gina Culmer-Taylor with Camron Bruney as the head coach. Also travelling with the team is Cordero Bonamy, the physiotherapist.