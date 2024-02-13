Why no income tax?

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Exactly who do the PLP thinks it is serving by yet again “ruling out” personal income tax becomes less clear by the day.
The party must by now realize that its FNM counterpart naturally represents those with an interest in keeping the tax burden disproportionately on poorer Bahamians, while its own support base is hardest hit by it.
Yet replying to the International Monetary Fund’s latest proposal for a tax on the income of the top 10 percent of earners and a shift away from taxes on consumers (the poor), State Finance Minister Michael Halkitis pushed back on the basis that the move would “necessitate extensive consultation and consensus-building”.
The question that comes to mind is “Consultation and consensus-building with whom?” With the 10 percent that would be affected by the IMF’s proposal?
Or is Mr. Halkitis seriously suggesting that the majority of underpaid, overtaxed Bahamians, who now pay among the most in the world for luxuries like fresh vegetables and groceries (thanks in part to our regressive tax structure) would be fuming to hear that their government is going to transfer some of their tax burden to the wealthy without first consulting with them?
Get serious! The government that introduces income tax in The Bahamas would be guaranteed re-election if it did nothing else for the remainder of its term.
The fact that the IMF, a body known for pushing regressive, anti-poor and ultimately harmful policies all around the world, would have to be urging us to introduce a more progressive tax structure (and being flatly refused) speaks volumes about how badly (and almost comically) generations of our post-independence politicians have let this country down.
ANDREW ALLEN
Nassau,
February 12, 2024.
Comments
themessenger 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Mr Allen, as the successful and highfalutin businessman you have in the past claimed to be surely you include yourself on that privileged list of 10% and have no objections to paying your fair share? Say it isn’t so……….
trueBahamian 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
I'm not sure why we keep going down this nonsensical road of more taxes. A deficit is a loss. A surplus is a profit The idea is to get to a surplus (profit). You have a deficit when your expenses exceeds your income. To break even or get to a surplus you either need to increase revenue or reduce expenses or both. So, why is the focus on revenue. Every government knows the real issue is the cost of the public service. The true solution is a reduction of the headcount of the public service. Also, this government is spending like crazy knowing fully well we have a deficit. They're also creating jobs out of thin air for loyal party supporters who have to be paid. So, if you really, seriously want to fix the national financial problem you have to stop adding to it. Take a red oen and go through the public service and we will be at a surplus in no time. Once the government only spends what it needs to spend we will be in track to pay down the national debt. This country is small enough that it can easily be ran as a company. Anyone serious enough to run this country can righ TV thi svc ship un a few years. You can't hire incompetent CEOs and expect things to go well.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID